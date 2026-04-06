Meghalaya: VPP urges Centre to balance FCRA amendments with safeguards for civil society

The Voice of the People Party (VPP) in Meghalaya has called on the Centre to adopt a “balanced approach” to the proposed amendments to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), warning that certain provisions could affect property rights and disrupt welfare services.

In a representation submitted to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the party expressed “deep concern” over clauses that may allow the government to take over or control assets of organisations whose FCRA registration is cancelled.

“While we acknowledge the legitimate role of the Government of India in ensuring transparency, accountability and national security… certain provisions have generated widespread apprehension among civil society organisations,” the VPP said.

The party flagged the provision enabling the State to assume control over assets, stating it “raises serious questions about proportionality, due process and the potential for misuse”.

Highlighting the regional impact, the VPP noted that many organisations in the Northeast play a key role in delivering essential services such as education, healthcare and rural development. It added that several of these institutions are run by minority communities, including Christian groups, which operate extensively in remote and underserved areas.

“Any policy framework that creates uncertainty regarding ownership and management may inadvertently disrupt these services and affect the livelihoods of countless beneficiaries,” the party said.

The VPP said it expects the Centre to adopt a framework that safeguards national interests while protecting the contributions of civil society to development.

The proposed amendments were introduced in the Lok Sabha on March 25 by Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai. The Bill aims to strengthen transparency and ensure proper utilisation of foreign funds, while preventing misuse against national security and interests. It is yet to be taken up for discussion.