In a powerful display of solidarity and condemnation, residents of Wageasi in North Garo Hills gathered in large numbers on Monday morning to denounce the heinous murder of three youths in Rongmil, under the jurisdiction of Rongjeng Police Station in East Garo Hills.

The victims, hailing from the neighboring Goalpara district in Assam, fell prey to unidentified assailants on April 16, their bodies cruelly disposed of and partially buried. The chilling discovery of their charred remains by the authorities on April 17 has sent shockwaves through the region.

With investigations underway, authorities are working tirelessly to bring the perpetrators to justice and uncover the motives behind this appalling crime.

Expressing outrage and solidarity, social organizations from both Goalpara and Garo Hills have unequivocally condemned the brutal act, calling for justice and support for the grieving families of the victims. They have urged authorities to provide necessary compensation and support to alleviate the suffering of the bereaved families.

The incident has sparked widespread concern and a collective call for action to ensure such atrocities do not recur in the future. As the community stands united in grief and anger, the demand for justice reverberates louder than ever, echoing the resolve to uphold the values of peace and security in the region.

In the wake of this tragedy, the rallying cry for justice grows stronger, underscoring the urgent need for collaborative efforts to combat crime and safeguard the sanctity of human life in our society.