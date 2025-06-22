Meghalaya: Wankyrmen, Filinza win top titles at 6th Shillong 10k run

Wankyrmen L Mawphlang and Filinza Hansepi secured first place in the men’s and women’s open categories at the 6th Shillong 10K Run held on June 21.

The event, organised by the Meghalaya State Olympic Association, was timed to coincide with International Olympic Day, observed globally around June 23 to mark the founding of the International Olympic Committee.

In the men’s race, Wankyrmen finished ahead of Rangki Jonathan Pathaw and Rishanmehi Ryngkhlem. In the women’s category, Filinza led the field, followed by Angelista Syiemlieh and Inocensia Tympuin.

In the 50-plus veteran divisions, Arvind Basaiawmoit took the men's title, with Lawrence Pariong and Dr Mario Danny Hek in second and third. Mena Mary Wahlang won the women’s veteran race, ahead of Julina Wanniang and Smarless Marwein.

Well-known local runner Kmoin Wahlang did not participate this year. Instead, she flagged off the race as chief guest and later handed out prizes. Addressing the participants, she urged them to stay committed and bring recognition to the state.

The race started and ended at the Polo Ground and passed through major city points including Don Bosco Square, Laitumkhrah, Dhankheti, Barik, the State Central Library, and the Meghalaya Secretariat.

Cash prizes of Rs 5,000, Rs 3,000, and Rs 2,000 were awarded to the top three in each category. Senior officials from the MSOA and the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs were also present.