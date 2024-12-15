The Warjri clan held its Annual General Council meeting in Pyndengumiong, Mairang, in the Eastern West Khasi Hills District, drawing hundreds of attendees. The event was marked by the recognition of outstanding members and discussions on preserving the clan’s cultural heritage, including its matrilineal traditions.

Key highlights of the gathering included the felicitation of clan members who excelled in various fields. Renowned singer Maxter Warjri was celebrated for his contributions to music, while Dr. Miracle Warjri was acknowledged for earning her PhD in Chemistry.

Riffiness Warjri received recognition for scaling Mount Abi Gabin in the Himalayas, and Obinas Warjri was honoured for securing a silver medal at the World Muay Boran Championship during the 5th International and Thai Martial Arts Games. Other honorees included Ms. Sunita Warjri and Amos Warjri for their achievements in music.

The council focused on safeguarding the Warjri clan's heritage, emphasizing the preservation of the matrilineal system. Members also discussed adapting traditional practices to address the community's changing needs.

The election of new office bearers was another significant aspect of the event. Former Chief Secretary Barkos Warjri was elected as President, with Prosper Warjri and Raphael Warjri as Vice Presidents. Other key appointments included Tairossing Warjri as General Secretary, Watbor Warjri and Debojit Warjri as Joint Secretaries, and Dr C Jones K Warjri as Finance Secretary.

The team also included Victor Warjri as Publicity Secretary, Vincent Warjri as Assistant Publicity Secretary, Benica Warjri as Treasurer, and Jeanita Warjri as Auditor, along with executive members representing various units across Khasi and Jaintia Hills. Advisors Rudy Warjri and George Arthur Warjri were also named.

The council concluded with a strong commitment to celebrating achievements, preserving cultural identity, and ensuring dynamic leadership for the future of the Warjri clan.