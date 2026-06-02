Meghalaya warns of action against spread of fuel shortage misinformation

Rumours of a fuel and LPG shortage in Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills prompted the district administration to issue a public advisory on June 2, assuring residents that supplies remain available and distribution is being closely monitored.

The Office of the Deputy Commissioner (Supply), East Khasi Hills, said reports circulating on social media about an alleged shortage of petrol, diesel and LPG, as well as claims of price increases, were false and unverified.

According to the administration, steps are being taken to ensure the uninterrupted availability and distribution of fuel and cooking gas across the district. Authorities urged residents not to engage in panic buying or hoarding, warning that such actions could disrupt normal supply chains.

The administration also appealed to the public to avoid sharing unverified information and to rely only on official government communications for updates related to fuel and LPG availability.

Officials cautioned that strict action would be taken against individuals found spreading rumours, fake news or misleading content that could create unnecessary public panic.