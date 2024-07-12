East Khasi Hills District has emerged as a leader in Meghalaya's water conservation efforts, according to the review of the Jal Shakti Abhiyan-Catch the Rain programme. Angshuman Dey, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region (DONER) and Central Nodal Officer for the initiative, conducted the assessment at the Deputy Commissioner's office.

The district has successfully mapped, constructed, and geotagged over 3,500 water bodies and structures. This progress comes despite initial delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Various departments, including Soil & Water Conservation, Water Resources, and Forests & Environment, have implemented interventions such as rainwater harvesting structures, traditional water body renovation, and afforestation.

Dey commended the district's efforts while highlighting areas for improvement. He emphasised the importance of involving women in the "Nari Shakti to Jal Shakti" campaign and encouraged greater community engagement. The official also suggested activating and innovating the Jal Shakti Kendra to serve as an information hub for citizens.

The Jal Shakti Abhiyan, launched in 2019, initially focused on water-stressed districts across India. In 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expanded the initiative to cover all districts nationwide under the "Catch the Rain – Where it Falls When it Falls" theme.

District and block-level committees are now preparing water security plans for East Khasi Hills. The review meeting was attended by various officials, including representatives from the Central Ground Water Board and local development authorities.

Following the meeting, Dey and his team visited the Jal Shakti Kendra in Shillong to assess its operations firsthand.