The Ri Bhoi District administration in Meghalaya has issued a cautionary notice as water levels at the Umiam Dam approach capacity. As of August 13, the water level stood at 3209.68 feet, prompting officials to warn of potential releases in the event of heavy rainfall.

"People staying in the downstream of Umiam dam are requested to be extra cautious," the Deputy Commissioner stated in a press release. The administration advised residents to avoid venturing into rivers and streams to prevent accidents.

The warning extends beyond immediate water dangers. In case of flooding, authorities emphasised the risk of electrocution, urging people to "stay away from electric poles or power lines."

This alert comes during the monsoon season, when the region typically experiences increased rainfall. The Umiam Dam, a critical infrastructure for flood control and power generation, requires careful management during periods of high water levels.

Local residents are encouraged to stay informed about weather conditions and follow official guidelines to ensure their safety in the coming days.