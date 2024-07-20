Despite ongoing delays in retrofitting and maintenance work on the Umiam Bridge, water logging occurred after heavy rainfall on July 19.

According to media reports, many vehicles plying on the route experienced issues while trying to wade through the water.

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Officials of the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) told reporters that incessant rainfall led to severe blockade in drainage pipes.

Meanwhile, the authorities informed that construction work to repair the pipes is under way.

Earlier, Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) CMD, Sanjay Goyal informed that the retrofitting construction work on the Umiam dam is likely to be completed by the end of July, with imposition of load restrictions.

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Informing that work on one side of the dam has been completed and the concrete work on the other side is underway, the MeECL CMD also stated that there is pending work underneath the dam.