After the firing incident in the Assam-Meghalaya border, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will now visit Meghalaya on a two-day visit.

The West Bengal Chief Minister will be in the state from December 12 to December 14.

Notably, six people were killed including one Assam Forest official in a clash between villagers of Meghalaya and Assam Police personnel in Meghalaya’s West Jaintia Hills on November 21.

The West Bengal Chief Minister had expressed anguish over the tragic incident and expressed her condolences to the grief-stricken families.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee had expressed anguish and said that the incident shows Meghalaya Government’s inefficiency in maintaining law and order in the state.

Taking to Twitter, the TMC leader said that the violent incident exposes the ineptitude of the MDA Government failing its own people. He raised questions as to how long the people of Meghalaya should live in fear and insecurity and for how long this injustice will go on.

Abhishek Banerjee even tagged Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and said the Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma and Assam Chief Minister have taken Meghalaya for granted