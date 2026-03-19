Meghalaya: West Garo Hills imposes night curfew amid law and order concerns

Authorities in Meghalaya’s West Garo Hills district have imposed an indefinite night curfew across the district following reports of violence and disturbances affecting public safety.

District Magistrate Vibhor Aggarwal issued the order under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, 2023, after reviewing the prevailing law and order situation and receiving inputs from security agencies.

As per the order, the night curfew will remain in force from 6 pm to 6 am until further notice, restricting movement of people outside their residences during these hours.

Officials stated that the decision was taken in view of reported incidents of violence and public unrest in several parts of the district, which posed risks to life, safety, and property. The administration said preventive measures were necessary to restore normalcy and prevent further escalation.

Authorities have warned that violations of the curfew will attract legal action under relevant provisions of law. Earlier, the district had witnessed sporadic incidents of unrest, including clashes and property damage in and around Tura, following protests related to restrictions over participation in a tribal council election.

Mobile internet services were also temporarily suspended as a precautionary step to prevent the spread of rumours and maintain public order.