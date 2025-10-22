Meghalaya: West Garo Hills police seize drugs in two major operations, seven arrested

West Garo Hills police have intensified efforts against drug trafficking, securing significant seizures in two separate operations this week. Seven individuals were arrested, and large quantities of suspected narcotics and psychotropic substances were recovered.

The first operation took place at Upper Damalgre when a joint team of the Anti-Narcotic Task Force (ANTF), Araimile Police, Sadar Police, and 120 BN CRPF intercepted a public bus traveling from Garobadha to Tura. Three men—Ajay Debnath (24), Niranjan Chakraborty (28), and Suman Sen (26), all residents of Tura—were detained.

A search led to the recovery of 22 vials of suspected heroin weighing 2.1 grams. A case has been registered under the NDPS Act, and investigations are ongoing.

A follow-up operation near Dadenggre resulted in the interception of an auto rickshaw and the arrest of four more individuals: Prosonjit Dalu, Kriston A. Sangma, Sengbath Ch. Momin, and Sonu A. Sangma. Authorities recovered 42 strips of SP capsules totaling 1,008 capsules (388 grams) from the rickshaw.

Additional substances, including suspected heroin and P-Neitra tablets, were seized from the possession of one of the accused. A case has been filed at Dadenggre Police Station, and the investigation is underway.

The West Garo Hills Police emphasised its commitment to curbing drug trafficking and abuse in the district. Authorities urged residents to report any suspicious activity or information on drug networks to the nearest police station or the Tura Police Control Room at +918837423053, +917005530510, or +919089199064.

Superintendent of Police Abraham T Sangma reaffirmed that the district would maintain a strict vigil against narcotics-related crimes.