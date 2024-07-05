Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBoSE) has granted provisional affiliation to Kherapara Secondary School for Classes IX and X, effective from July 4. This development comes as part of the state government's efforts to expand educational opportunities under the leadership of Chief Minister Conrad Sangma.

Located in the West Garo Hills district, Kherapara Secondary School will now be able to offer board-affiliated education for its higher classes. The affiliation, valid for three years, is subject to several conditions outlined by the board.

The school must pay processing fees of Rs 3,000, affiliation fees of Rs 6,000, and certificate fees of Rs 3,000. Further, it must adhere to board regulations, provide information as required, and make its facilities available for board examinations when needed.

To maintain the affiliation, the institution must achieve a minimum 50% pass rate in board exams for three consecutive years and follow admission and registration protocols strictly. The board reserves the right to withdraw the affiliation if these conditions are not met.

This move is expected to benefit students in the Kherapara area by providing them access to recognised secondary education closer to home.