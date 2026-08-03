Meghalaya: West Jaintia Hills directs traders to display prices, warns against hoarding and black marketing

The West Jaintia Hills district administration has directed all wholesale and retail traders to prominently display the prices of essential commodities and warned of strict action against hoarding, black marketing and overpricing.

In an order issued on Monday, August 3, Deputy Commissioner Abhinav Kumar Singh instructed traders operating in open markets across the district to comply with directives issued by the Directorate of Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, with immediate effect.

Under the order, all traders have been asked to clearly display the prevailing wholesale and retail prices of essential commodities at their shops, market stalls and business premises to ensure transparency for consumers.

The district administration also prohibited black marketing, hoarding, creating artificial scarcity and the sale of essential commodities above government-approved or notified prices.

The order warned that strict legal action would be taken against traders found selling adulterated food items or commodities that do not meet the standards prescribed under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and other applicable laws.

Traders have also been directed to cooperate with inspection teams constituted by the district administration and the Food Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department by maintaining stock registers, purchase bills and other relevant records, and producing them whenever required during inspections.

The administration further instructed traders to comply with all directions issued under the Price Monitoring System for essential commodities.

Officials said any trader found violating the order or the provisions of the Essential Commodities Act, 1955, and other applicable regulations would face penal action, including seizure of stocks, cancellation of trade licences and prosecution in accordance with the law.

The district administration has also requested Market Committees, Dorbar Shnongs and Trade Associations to circulate the order among their members and ensure strict compliance. The directives came into effect immediately.