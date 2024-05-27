Bracing for the impact of Cyclone Remal, the West Jaiñtia Hills district administration in Meghalaya, on May 27, announced the closure of all schools on Tuesday, May 28. The decision comes in response to the heavy rains and strong winds expected to hit the region, prioritising the safety of students, teachers, and staff.

Deputy Commissioner BS Sohliya, in a notification, cited the adverse weather conditions forecasted by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) as the reason behind the precautionary measure. With heavy rains and gusty winds anticipated, ensuring the well-being of the school community became paramount.

School authorities have been instructed to secure their buildings and infrastructure, removing any potential projectiles that could pose a danger during high winds. Important documents and electronic equipment must be relocated to safer areas within the premises.

Parents and guardians will be informed about the closure through various communication channels, including phone calls, SMS, emails, and social media platforms, ensuring that children remain at home and out of harm's way.

The district administration has also provided emergency contact numbers for any assistance required during this period- District Emergency Operation Centre: 1077, District Disaster Management Officer: 7005677614