Meghalaya: West Khasi Hills district administration orders probe into Nongstoin MCH staff nurse recruitment

The West Khasi Hills district administration, on September 30, ordered a formal inquiry into allegations surrounding the recruitment of staff nurses for the MCH Hospital in Nongstoin, following a disruption during the interview process.

The inquiry comes after the administration received a representation from the VPP State Youth Wing raising concerns over the recruitment process. The Deputy Commissioner's office said the administration would maintain transparency, integrity and merit in the selection and that any allegation of corruption or illegal demands would be dealt with according to law.

A two-member inquiry committee has been constituted, comprising West Khasi Hills Superintendent of Police H Kharkongor, MPS, and Assistant Commissioner and Executive Magistrate E Lyngdoh, MCS.

The administration has also decided that no result or final selection list will be declared until the inquiry is completed and the matter is resolved.

The development follows an incident on September 29 when an MDC from Nongstoin allegedly entered the interview hall without prior permission while the staff nurse recruitment interviews were underway and raised his voice at members of the selection board.

According to the district administration, the incident disrupted the proceedings and caused distress to candidates and members of the interview board. The MDC was later escorted to the Deputy Commissioner's chamber, where he raised verbal allegations regarding the recruitment process.

The recruitment is being conducted to appoint staff nurses on a contractual basis for the MCH Hospital, Nongstoin. The written examination was held at Nongstoin College on September 21, with 60 candidates shortlisted for personal interviews scheduled for September 29 and 30 at the Deputy Commissioner's office.

The administration had earlier stated that the selection would be based strictly on the candidates' performance in the written examination and personal interview. It had also clarified that candidates were not required to pay money at any stage of the recruitment process.

With the inquiry now underway, the administration has cautioned candidates and members of the public against approaching touts, middlemen or individuals claiming to have influence over the selection process.

It has asked anyone who receives demands for money or encounters attempts to influence the recruitment to report the matter to the district administration or the inquiry committee, along with specific details and supporting evidence.

The administration said further action would be taken in accordance with law after the inquiry committee submits its report.