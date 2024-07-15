A 26-year-old man fell victim to a wild elephant attack on July 13 evening in Jolgaongre village, South West Garo Hills. Rikrak S Sangma, son of Meckenson Ch. Marak, lost his life while attempting to drive away a herd of elephants threatening local vegetation.

Local authorities responded swiftly to the incident report, arriving at the scene to find Sangma's body on a bamboo stretcher in the village. Villagers had recovered the deceased from the attack site.

The incident took place between 7:00 and 7:30 pm as Sangma was tending to his forest land. As a herd of wild elephants passed through the area, villagers collectively tried to ward them off to protect their crops. During this effort, one elephant attacked Sangma, resulting in his death.

Local officials are expected to conduct a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the attack and consider potential measures to prevent similar incidents in the future.