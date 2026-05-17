Meghalaya: Williamnagar college gets AICTE nod for civil, electrical engineering diploma courses

Technical education in Meghalaya is set to expand further after the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) approved the launch of diploma courses in Civil Engineering and Electrical Engineering at Williamnagar Polytechnic in East Garo Hills.

According to the AICTE Letter of Approval for the 2026-27 academic session, the government institution has been permitted to begin the two diploma programmes with an intake capacity of 30 seats each.

The approval was issued on April 9, 2026, under the AICTE approval process for new institutions and courses. The institute, located at Samgonggre in Williamnagar, falls under the Eastern region and will be affiliated with the Meghalaya State Council for Technical Education, Shillong.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma described the approval as “a significant step towards strengthening technical education in the region”.

“Happy to share that the AICTE has granted approval to Williamnagar Polytechnic to commence Diploma courses in Civil Engineering and Electrical Engineering,” Sangma said in a post on social media.

He added that the move would create “greater opportunities for our youth to build skills, pursue careers, and contribute to the growth and development of the State”.

Officials said the introduction of the courses is expected to improve access to technical education for students in Garo Hills, reducing the need for many to move outside the region for diploma-level engineering studies.

The AICTE document also stated that an additional 10 per cent seats may be allowed over and above the approved intake to accommodate reservation for Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) as per state government policy.

The approval remains valid for two years for the purpose of obtaining affiliation and completing admission-related formalities, the document added.