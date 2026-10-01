Meghalaya wins best team award at Rally of the Himalayas; Phoebe Nongrum named best female driver

Team Meghalaya secured the Best Team Award at the sixth edition of the Rally of the Himalayas, with Phoebe Dale Nongrum also winning the Best Female Driver honour after a demanding four-day race across the high-altitude terrain of Himachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

The rally concluded in Padum, Zanskar, on September 30. Nongrum, competing with co-driver Shahid Salman, finished fourth in the T3 Xtreme category and eighth overall.

Her performance came despite a series of mechanical and weather-related challenges during the rally.

The opening competitive stage from Gramphu to Kaza took competitors through Kunzum La and the Lahaul-Spiti Valley, with rough terrain and snowfall making conditions difficult. Nongrum and Salman managed to complete the stage despite their car setup not being suited to the changing terrain.

The second stage, from Kaza towards Gramphu, was delayed by nearly two hours after overnight snowfall covered Kaza, Losar and Kunzum La. Organisers held up the start over concerns about black ice.

The Meghalaya pair then faced mechanical trouble, with a rear damper and suspension spring dislodging during the stage. The problem affected the car's performance and cost them valuable time.

The third leg, which was scheduled to cover 77 km from Darcha, was cut to around 16 km because of continued snowfall. The team then travelled to Padum for repairs and servicing before the final stage.

The final leg on September 30 ran from Padum to Panzi La and included sections around the Drang-Drung Glacier. Nongrum and Salman completed the stage to finish fourth in their category and eighth overall.

Another Meghalaya driver, Aneesh Sangma, delivered a stronger category finish, taking first place in T3 Xtreme and fifth overall. His result, combined with Nongrum's performance, helped Team Meghalaya secure the Best Team Award.

Nongrum's Best Female Driver award recognised her performance and car-control skills across the challenging terrain and changing weather conditions, despite the mechanical issues faced during the rally.

The rally began in Manali on September 26 and featured four days of cross-country competition through high-altitude terrain before concluding in Padum.

The Meghalaya Motorsports Society credited the support of Hello Meghalaya and the Department of Sports and Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya, for helping the team participate in the national-level event.

The results add to Meghalaya's growing presence in national motorsport, with two of its competitors finishing among the top eight overall and the state team taking the top team honour.