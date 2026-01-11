Meghalaya wins gold and silver at SKOCH Awards for community-driven initiatives

Meghalaya has won one gold and two silver awards at the prestigious SKOCH Awards, highlighting the state’s achievements in innovation, inclusive development and community-driven initiatives, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said on January 11.

The state received the Gold Award for the Mushroom Development Centre at Upper Shillong, recognised for its role as a Shiitake Production and Training Centre. The initiative has significantly contributed to skill development, value addition and income generation among local farmers.

Meghalaya Shines at the SKOCH Awards with One Gold and Two Silver Honours, showcasing excellence in innovation and inclusive development.



The Gold Award was awarded to the Mushroom Development Centre, Upper Shillong, for its outstanding work as a Shiitake Production and… pic.twitter.com/58BoBP7QQx — Conrad K Sangma (@SangmaConrad) January 10, 2026



Meghalaya also secured two Silver Awards. The Mawlai Community and Rural Development (C&RD) Block was honoured for its impactful community-led development initiatives, while the Directorate of Tourism’s Nongwar Tourism Project received recognition for promoting sustainable, community-based tourism while preserving local culture and natural heritage.

Sharing the achievement on social media platform X, Chief Minister Sangma said the awards reflect Meghalaya’s commitment to innovation and inclusive growth. He added that the recognition underscores the state’s efforts to empower communities and create sustainable livelihood opportunities while protecting its rich cultural and natural assets.