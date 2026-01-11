Meghalaya wins gold and silver at SKOCH Awards for community-driven initiatives
Meghalaya has won one gold and two silver awards at the prestigious SKOCH Awards, highlighting the state’s achievements in innovation, inclusive development and community-driven initiatives, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said.
- Meghalaya wins gold and two silver at SKOCH Awards for community initiatives.
- Mushroom Development Centre in Shillong wins gold for enhancing farmer livelihoods.
- Mawlai C&R D Block and Nongwar Tourism Project earn silver for community impact.
Meghalaya has won one gold and two silver awards at the prestigious SKOCH Awards, highlighting the state’s achievements in innovation, inclusive development and community-driven initiatives, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma said on January 11.
The state received the Gold Award for the Mushroom Development Centre at Upper Shillong, recognised for its role as a Shiitake Production and Training Centre. The initiative has significantly contributed to skill development, value addition and income generation among local farmers.
Meghalaya also secured two Silver Awards. The Mawlai Community and Rural Development (C&RD) Block was honoured for its impactful community-led development initiatives, while the Directorate of Tourism’s Nongwar Tourism Project received recognition for promoting sustainable, community-based tourism while preserving local culture and natural heritage.
Sharing the achievement on social media platform X, Chief Minister Sangma said the awards reflect Meghalaya’s commitment to innovation and inclusive growth. He added that the recognition underscores the state’s efforts to empower communities and create sustainable livelihood opportunities while protecting its rich cultural and natural assets.
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