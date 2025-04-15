Meghalaya took centre stage in Aadhaar-related services, bagging two national awards from the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) at the Aadhaar Samvaad event held at the Bharat Mandapam Convention Centre in New Delhi on April 8.

The state was recognised in two categories: 'Best Performing State in Mandatory Biometric Updates of Children' and in 'Verification of Adult Aadhaar Enrolment'.

These accolades highlight the state’s dedicated efforts in ensuring inclusive, secure, and efficient Aadhaar services for its citizens.

The awards were received by Shai Kupar War the Nodal Officer (Aadhaar) from the General Administration Department (GAD) of the state.

Following the achievement, Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma took to his official X handle to extend wishes. He said, "These recognitions reflect the unwavering commitment and hard work of our team in delivering inclusive and reliable Aadhaar services across the state. Heartfelt congratulations to everyone involved."