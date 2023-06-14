The spreading of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) in cattle cows has been at a decreasing rate, announced by the Department of Animal Husbandry and Veterinary has closely monitored the disease.



Dr P. Blah War the Assistant Director of the AH&V (Disease Investigation) department has stated that as per reports, the rate of LSD has been decreasing compared to the last couple of days. The Doctor also stated that the department is going all out to prevent further spreading of the disease.

According to the doctor, there are about 168 Rapid Response Teams keeping a close check on the spreading of LSD, as there is no cure for it to date.



Also Read: Meghalaya government declares villages as LSD infected zones in effort to control lumpy skin disease



Khasi-Jaintia regions are the most affected with almost all districts including- Ribhoi, East Khasi Hills, South West Khasi Hills and West Jaintia Hills being much affected by LSD



Till Tuesday, the total death of cattle cows was reported at 45, mostly from West Jaintia Hills.

Dr Blah further said that consuming beef and milk will not affect the health of consumers. However, both the milk and meat have to be cooked properly before consumption.



The Veterinary Doctor also informed that the rate of the African Swine Flu has been declining and no death were reported since June 2.