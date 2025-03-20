A 27-year-old female airport employee was seriously injured in an assault near Umroi Airport yesterday morning, Ri Bhoi Police reported. The victim has been identified as Ellana Lyngdoh Mawphalang, who works at the airport.

The attack occurred around 8:10 am on March 19 as Mawphalang was walking to work along the airport approach road. According to investigators, an assailant struck her with a broken beer bottle and a stone.

Following the assault, Mawphalang was initially taken to Community Health Centre in Bhoirymbong. Due to the severity of her injuries, medical staff transferred her to North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) in Shillong for specialised treatment.

Police have recovered the weapons used in the attack from the crime scene. The case was registered shortly after the incident was reported at 8:30 am.

In a rapid development, authorities confirmed that the suspect has now been arrested. The identity of the attacker has not yet been released as the investigation continues.

Mawphalang is a resident of Nongrah in Ri-Bhoi District and is originally from Madanryting in East Khasi Hills, Meghalaya.