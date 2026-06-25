Meghalaya woman dies by suicide after alleged online blackmail; accused arrested in Gujarat

A 22-year-old man has been arrested from Gujarat for allegedly blackmailing a woman from Meghalaya by threatening to circulate her private photographs and videos on social media, an act that police believe drove her to die by suicide earlier this year.

The accused, identified as Sachin Nishad, a native of Uttar Pradesh, was arrested in Surat in Gujarat on June 23 following an investigation by the South West Khasi Hills district police.

According to police, the victim, a resident of the South West Khasi Hills district, died by suicide on April 19. Following her death, her sister lodged a complaint alleging that the woman had been subjected to persistent online harassment, intimidation and threats.

As per the First Information Report (FIR), the accused had allegedly obtained the victim's private photographs and videos and repeatedly threatened to upload and circulate them on social media platforms unless she complied with his demands.

Police launched an investigation into the allegations and tracked the accused to Surat, where he was apprehended by a team from Meghalaya Police.

Officials said the arrest was made after gathering digital evidence and tracing the online activities linked to the case. The accused has been taken into custody for further questioning.

Police said the investigation is continuing to determine the full extent of the alleged cyber harassment and whether any other individuals were involved.

The case has once again highlighted growing concerns over online blackmail, cyber harassment and the misuse of private digital content, particularly against women.