Five men involved in the public flogging of a 37-year-old woman over alleged extra-marital affair in Lower Teksagre village, West Garo Hills, have been arrested by police. The incident, which occurred on June 25, came to light when a video of the assault went viral on social media.

Speaking to India Today NE, West Garo Hills Superintendent of Police, Abraham T Sangma said, "We received the video footage around 10 am and immediately launched an inquiry to locate the village where the incident occurred. We successfully identified both the victim and the culprits."

Two suspects were arrested in Lower Teksragre village on June 26 afternoon, while the other three, who had initially fled, were also arrested later today.

"We initially arrested two suspects in the afternoon, as the others were not present in the village. Just an hour ago, we arrested the remaining three. Both the victim and the accused are from the same village. The victim has been brought to Tura for medical treatment."

The video showed at least four men violently assaulting the woman with bamboo sticks, pulling her hair, and ignoring her pleas to stop. This medieval-style punishment has drawn sharp criticism from the public, particularly given the state's traditionally high regard for women.

Police have registered a case at Tura Police Station under relevant sections of the law.