In a shocking incident, one 21-year-old woman died under mysterious circumstances at her residence at Nongtraw Pyndenkyna in Maweit, West Khasi Hills District.

The 21-year-old woman was identified as Bibimoris Lyngkhoi wife of Badonbor Rongrin.

As per narration of Rongrin the husband, he was out for fishing but on returning home he found the lifeless body of his wife lying inside the house.

Rongrin later informed the family members, on close inspection the family members found wounded marks in the neck and mouth area.

As per the family members, they suspected that this is not a natural death but a murder.