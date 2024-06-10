A woman was killed and a man critically injured in a violent attack in Sahsniang-A village, West Jaintia Hills District, on June 9 afternoon.

The incident occurred around 1 pm in the field of Ailem Bamon, who was found with her throat slit. Another victim, Ki Dkhar, suffered severe neck injuries and is currently receiving treatment at the Jowai Civil Hospital.

Authorities have identified the suspect as Wanpyrkhat Lathong, 43, from Niawkmai Village. He was apprehended shortly after the attack.

The police have registered a case at the Raliang Police Station and are actively investigating the incident to uncover further details.