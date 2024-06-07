Bindas Syiem, a mother of three from Umden village in Meghalaya's Ri Bhoi district, has launched an indefinite hunger strike in front of the Additional Secretariat, demanding the construction of the Nongpoh-Umden-Sonapur road. The farmer by profession has vowed not to call off her protest until the government fulfills her demand.

Syiem expressed frustration over the false promises made during elections regarding the road's construction. She said that she was totally fed up with the lies and had personally faced a lot of difficulties due to the road's condition. Therefore, she believed she had every right to demand a better road.

Despite meeting the PWD (Roads) executive engineer and writing to the deputy commissioner, Syiem remains unsatisfied with the responses. She asserted that it is not her duty to meet the deputy chief minister in-charge of PWD (Roads) for clarification on the road's status.

Initially stationed in front of the Secretariat's main gates with a poster demanding the road's construction, Syiem was later moved to the CTO parking lot, where she has set up a temporary canopy surrounded by a few supporters.

Lamenting the deteriorating condition of the road despite promises from elected representatives, Syiem emphasised her right to demand better roads from the government. She asserted that she would continue her hunger strike until the government promises to improve the road.