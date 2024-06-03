Pinki Maring, the first Miss Meghalaya 1998 won the ‘Mrs World Peace’ and the subtitle of ‘Beautiful Skin’ during Season 2 of the Mrs World International 2024, on June 1, at Glamour Gurgaon, Leela Hotels and Resorts, Ambience Mall, Gurgaon.

According to media reports, Maring secured a place amongst the 60 finalists out of more than 5,000 contestants from 12 locations worldwide.

Organised by Barkha Nangia, founder of Glamour Gurgaon, the event was graced by many people from the fashion and entertainment industry.



Shraddha Vadalia from Group A and Anuradha Gupta from Group B were declared the winners, amongst other title winners viz, Mrs. World Unity-Saumya Shree, Mrs. World Peace- Chandrika Gunturu, Mrs. World Pride-Nithanya TM, Mrs. World Harmony- Amudha Subramanian in Group A. Second Runner-up Oiendrila Guha and First Runner-up Niharika Chaudhary were also acknowledged. In Group B, Mrs. World Unity-Zelda Kolah, Mrs. World Harmony- Rutvi Vyas claimed victory. Ruby Jha and Shazia Zafar secured Second Runner- up and First Runner-up positions respectively.

Speaking with reporters, Barkha Nangia said that the pageant was conceptualised to empower married women, both nationally and internationally, to chase their dreams with unwavering zeal and that the platform will propel the finalists and winners towards careers in modeling, acting, among others.