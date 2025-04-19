A woman from Meghalaya's Khasi Hills district, employed as a domestic worker in Nagpur, was allegedly subjected to alleged brutal physical abuse by her employer, sparking widespread outrage and prompting action from student bodies and authorities.

According to reports, the woman had recently moved to Nagpur after being offered a job as a house help. Preliminary medical examinations revealed she sustained severe injuries, particularly to her arm.

The Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), Delhi unit, intervened following the incident and played a crucial role in ensuring the case reached the Superintendent of Police (SP) of East Khasi Hills, as well as the Special Police Unit for the North East Region.

The incident has drawn strong condemnation, with calls for justice echoing across social media and civil society groups. Meghalaya police are reportedly cooperating closely with Nagpur authorities to ensure swift action.

The victim is currently undergoing treatment, while the accused employer has been arrested, according to official sources.