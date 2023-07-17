In a swift operation, East Jaintia Hills Police on July 16 nabbed two women inter-state traffickers and seized Heroin worth Rs 1.6 crore at Nongsning.

Taking to Twitter, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote, “All-out assault by Meghalaya Police will continue against traffickers who target youth to cause their ruin.”

According to the DSP, Jason Mairom, the East Jaintia Hills Police received a credible source of information that two women were travelling in a Tata Sumo tourist vehicle from Silchar towards Shillong. Accordingly, the police set up a NAKA (Naxal affected area check post) at Nongsning village along the NH-06.

The two women, identified as Hoihoi Hanhal (35 years) and 40-year-old Lhing Hohoi, both of Imphal West Mizoram, were arrested from the Tata Sumo bearing registration number MZ4 A 2997.

The police also seized two mobile phones from the women. After testing, the suspected heroin was confirmed.