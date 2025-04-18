The women's wing of the Congress party in Meghalaya has called on Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma to implement a statewide ban on pornographic websites, citing concerns about rising sexual crimes against children.

Meghalaya Pradesh Mahila Congress president Joplyn Scott Shylla addressed the issue in a formal letter to the Chief Minister, highlighting what she described as a disturbing trend of increasing sexual violence involving young victims across the state.

The organisation points to evidence suggesting that easy access to online pornographic content is negatively influencing young people and potentially contributing to sexual assaults against minors.

In addition to blocking pornography websites, the women's Congress has proposed several measures, including enhanced cyber surveillance, stricter internet content regulations, collaboration with internet service providers and law enforcement, and educational campaigns about digital safety in schools and communities.

The MPMC believes these actions could help protect children and create a safer environment in Meghalaya, where concerns about crimes against minors have become a significant public issue.