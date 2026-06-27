Meghalaya women's panel orders action against ex-MCA officials in harassment case

The Meghalaya State Commission for Women (MSCW) has held four former office-bearers of the Meghalaya Cricket Association (MCA) responsible for failing to act on sexual harassment complaints filed by members of the state's Under-23 women's cricket team, directing disciplinary proceedings and sweeping institutional reforms under the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013.

The latest order, issued on June 26, follows the commission's earlier finding that former head coach Hemant Roy and former team manager Sanjay Mondal were guilty of sexual harassment. This order shifts the focus to what the commission described as "institutional/vicarious accountability" and examines whether the MCA fulfilled its legal obligations as an employer under the POSH Act.

After examining statements from former and current MCA officials and reviewing documentary evidence, the commission found that complaints of sexual harassment had reached the MCA's official email on December 2 and 3, 2025. However, it said no prompt institutional action followed.

"The complaints were received, but no immediate enquiry, no communication to the complainants, and no redressal mechanism was activated," the order noted. It further observed that the association had not constituted an Internal Committee, despite such a body being mandatory under the POSH Act.

According to the commission, the failure of the then office-bearers to respond to the complaints and the admitted absence of an Internal Committee amounted to "a serious dereliction of institutional duty" and a failure to maintain a safe workplace for women players. It added that explanations relating to elections, matches or administrative transitions could not override statutory obligations under the law.

The commission held former MCA president Nababrata Bhattacharjee, former secretary Rayonald Kharkamni, former operations manager Shining Star Lyngdoh and former treasurer Dhrubajyoti Thakuria prima facie responsible for institutional failure, finding that they failed to take timely and appropriate steps after receiving the complaints and allowed the workplace to function without an Internal Committee as required under the POSH Act.

The order also noted that the MCA's Ombudsman post had remained vacant for around a year and a half before the current president took office, limiting avenues available to players seeking redress. It further highlighted the absence of counselling support, a female head coach and adequate nutritional arrangements, saying these shortcomings reflected deficiencies in the association's duty of care towards women cricketers.

The commission further referred to allegations concerning the hotel used during women's camps at Nongpoh, including reports of contraceptives being found in players' rooms and "questionable night-time activities". While stating that these allegations fell outside the commission's jurisdiction under the POSH Act, it recommended further inquiry and directed the MCA to permanently discontinue using the hotel for its teams and staff.

The present MCA president and the association's Ombudsman have been directed to issue show-cause notices to Bhattacharjee, Kharkamni, Lyngdoh and Thakuria, initiate departmental or internal disciplinary proceedings against those responsible for suppression, neglect or delay in acting on the complaints, and remove any official still holding office from positions involving contact with women players until the proceedings are completed.

The commission also ordered the MCA to immediately constitute a legally compliant Internal Committee, adopt a written anti-sexual harassment policy, conduct mandatory POSH awareness programmes, establish a dedicated complaint reporting mechanism, ensure protection against retaliation for complainants and submit a compliance report within 30 days. It further recommended that the association consider suspension, disqualification or debarment of any official found to have knowingly ignored or suppressed sexual harassment complaints, review appointments of coaches and support staff for women's teams, establish a women-safe sports governance protocol and ensure annual compliance with the POSH Act.

The order follows the commission's June 5 decision, which found former head coach Hemant Roy and former team manager Sanjay Mondal guilty of sexual harassment after six women cricketers complained of verbal harassment, inappropriate remarks and private communication through WhatsApp. Roy was suspended from coaching duties for three months and barred from future assignments with women's teams, while Mondal was recommended for termination and directed to issue a written apology. Both were prohibited from contacting the players involved.

Concluding its findings, the commission said the inaction of Bhattacharjee, Kharkamni, Lyngdoh and Thakuria in responding to the complaints disclosed "grave negligence" and "non-compliance with the statutory framework of the POSH Act, 2013", warranting immediate corrective, disciplinary and institutional action.