Meghalaya: Wood cutting barred at disputed site in East Khasi Hills amid rising tensions

Authorities in Meghalaya’s East Khasi Hills district have imposed an immediate ban on wood cutting at a disputed site following reports of escalating tensions between residents of two neighbouring villages.

An order issued by the district administration said people from Nonjrong and Kut villages were allegedly engaged in cutting firewood at the contested location, triggering friction between the communities and raising concerns over a possible breakdown of law and order.

Invoking powers under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), District Magistrate Rosetta Mary Kurbah prohibited residents of both villages from cutting wood at the site with immediate effect. The order was passed ex parte, citing urgency, and will remain in force until further notice.

Officials warned that any violation would invite penal action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and other relevant legal provisions.

The directive, issued on December 27, takes effect immediately across the disputed area in East Khasi Hills district, which has its headquarters in Shillong.