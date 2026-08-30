Meghalaya woos filmmakers with local talent, film policy and OTT platform

Meghalaya used a national film expo in New Delhi to pitch itself as more than a location for scenic shoots, highlighting its local filmmakers, artists and digital content creators.

The state's 'Hello Meghalaya' initiative was showcased at Film Expo India at Bharat Mandapam, where the pavilion drew around 300 visitors on its opening day, according to the state government.

The initiative attracted interest from filmmakers, actors and creative professionals, as well as people working in technology and artificial intelligence. Several visitors and industry representatives also expressed interest in collaborating with talent from the state.

Actor Vindu Dara Singh said filmmakers would soon be looking at Meghalaya for productions.

"Meghalaya has taken the first step, I promise you that we will be coming and shooting a movie in Meghalaya very soon," he said.

Nixon D’Cruz, associate director of Pushpa, also visited the pavilion and expressed interest in exploring creative opportunities and talent from Meghalaya.

Filmmaker Ashwin Nayak praised the state's efforts to promote its creative sector, saying talent was widespread among Meghalaya's tribal communities.

At the centre of the state's pitch was Hello Meghalaya, a state-backed OTT platform aimed at providing a digital outlet for regional films, music and other locally produced content.

The state is also seeking to attract larger film productions through its Meghalaya Film Tourism Policy 2025. The policy offers single-window clearances through the Invest Meghalaya portal and production incentives of up to ₹1 crore or 25% of eligible production costs. Additional support is available for productions that employ local talent, use local music or premiere content on Hello Meghalaya.

The policy has already been used for the feature film Baa Baa Black Sheep, which was shot entirely in Meghalaya over 25 days. The production, according to the state government, provided employment to nearly 2,000 local youths.

The Meghalaya pavilion also featured indigenous textiles and traditional attire from the state and the wider Northeast, broadening its showcase beyond cinema.

The state's presence at the Delhi expo comes as it seeks to build a larger creative economy around its existing film appeal, with a focus on connecting local talent with national production opportunities.