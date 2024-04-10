A 52-year-old worker was allegedly killed in an attack at a construction site in Shillong's Mawlai area on Wednesday, police said.

Miscreants, who are yet to be identified, attacked three labourers at the private construction site around 11.15 am with a crowbar, they said.

Ray was admitted to the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health and Medical Sciences where he died, he said.

As per reports, the deceased is a resident of Nongmynsong.

A case has been registered and an investigation is underway, he added. The SP said that efforts were on to identify those involved in the crime.



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Condemning the incident, state minister AL Hek said his government would leave no stone unturned to arrest those involved.

"This is a heinous crime and the government will do whatever is needed. It will leave no stone unturned to arrest those involved," he said media.

This was the second such incident in a fortnight in which a non-local person was killed.

On March 27, two labourers were found dead at Ichamati, hours after the Khasi Students Union held a demonstration against the CAA.

Five people were arrested in connection with that attack, according to police.