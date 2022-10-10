On the failure of the State government to meet the demands, the Meghalaya Progressive Worker Union (MePWU) on October 10 has threatened to hold a mass rally on October 17 from the main office at Lumjingshai to Main Secretariat in Shillong.

The MePWU also observed a lunch break dharna from 1:30pm to 2:00 pm on Monday in front of the office of Meghalaya Power Distribution Corporation Limited (MeECL) opposite the main Secretariat to demand regularisation of the contractual employees and release of pending arrears.

Speaking to media persons, the president of MePWU Mantiphrang Lyngdoh Kiri said that since the state government and the department have not replied with regard to the demands, the union will continue to protest for one hour daily in front of the MePDCL office opposite the main Secretariat.

Kiri said that to date the state government and the department concern have not responded to the demands of the union which include regularization of contractual employees and the release of pending arrears.

"We will continue with the lunch break dharna from 1:30 pm to 2:00 pm until the 14 of this month and if the state government continue to pay deaf ears to our demands, we will hold a mass rally on the 17 this month from the main office of MeECL Lumjingshai to Main Secretariat," said Kiri.

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