The Meghalaya government has prioritised lasting peace with its neighbours, as Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma asserted that the state will finding a solution to the remaining areas of differences with Assam.

It must be mentioned that the two northeastern states have resolved six of the 12 areas of differences.

The regional coordination committees have been negotiating for the remaining areas of differences, including Langpih in West Khasi Hills and Block I & II in Assam's Karbi Anglong.

"We will work towards finding a solution and ensure long-lasting peace. Today, we have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)... to find a solution to six areas of differences," Sangma said in the assembly.

"Some actions have been taken and more steps will be taken to address the matter," the CM said, asserting that the government will take all efforts to ensure adequate infrastructure in the resolved areas of differences.

Assam and Meghalaya have a longstanding dispute in 12 areas along the 884.9-km-long inter-state border. The two states had signed an agreement in March 2022 in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi towards ending the dispute in six areas.

The CM said the process of negotiation is moving forward in a positive manner, "which is something we have not seen in the past".

"These are very complicated problems, but it is only through dialogue we will find solutions...," Sangma stated.

On land registration, Sangma said the state government is actively pursuing and examining the issue.