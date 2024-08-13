A workshop on space technology's role in sustainable water resource management was held in Meghalaya on August 13, ahead of National Space Day celebrations marking the Chandrayaan-3 mission's success.

The event, organised by the state's Water Resources Department and the National Hydrology Project, featured Water Resources Minister C. Ymbon as the chief guest.

Minister Ymbon emphasised India's rapid advancements in space technology and its widespread application across various development sectors. He stressed the critical importance of space technology in tackling global challenges, particularly in water resource management.

The minister revealed that Meghalaya's Water Resources Department has already established a framework to implement modern technology for managing and conserving water resources under the National Hydrology Project.

This initiative aims to leverage cutting-edge tools and data for more effective water management strategies in the state.

The workshop serves as a platform for experts and officials to discuss innovative approaches to water conservation and management, utilising space-based technologies.