A three-day “Impact Assessment & Capacity Building Workshop” for producers of Akashvani’s Kisanvani and Doordarshan’s Kisan and Krishi Darshan programs kicked off today at the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) in Umiam, Meghalaya.

Running from November 12 to 14, the workshop focuses on enhancing agricultural broadcasting to better serve rural communities across the East and Northeast regions.

BDR Tiwari, IAS, Commissioner and Secretary to the Governor of Meghalaya and Chief Electoral Officer, inaugurated the event, underscoring Akashvani and Doordarshan’s roles as trusted sources of agricultural information for Indian farmers.

He emphasised the importance of platforms like Kisanvani and Krishi Darshan, noting their adaptability and longevity in delivering relevant and timely content to rural communities. Tiwari called for greater documentation of traditional farming practices to ensure these methods are integrated into modern agricultural programs and government initiatives.

The workshop agenda includes exploring innovations in agricultural communication, traditional practices, and strategies for making scientific knowledge more accessible to farmers. Tiwari stressed the need for better reach and preservation of Northeast India’s agricultural heritage, which he said remains largely undocumented but rich in value.

Ashish Bhatnagar, Additional Director General for the North East Zone of Akashvani and Doordarshan, highlighted the significance of November 12, Public Service Broadcasting Day, which commemorates Mahatma Gandhi’s historic visit to All India Radio (AIR) in 1947.

Bhatnagar noted AIR’s commitment to disseminating news and programming in over 90 languages and dialects across Northeast India, ensuring that rural populations have access to essential information in their own languages. Reflecting on Gandhi’s vision of rural empowerment, Bhatnagar lauded AIR and Doordarshan’s roles in addressing the information needs of India’s villages.

Participants in the workshop include producers from various states in the East and Northeast regions, who are encouraged to prioritise unbiased, community-focused content.

Bhatnagar commended the enduring impact of programming on rural life, such as farming techniques, health guidance, and educational content, which he said continue to act as lifelines for communities in remote areas.