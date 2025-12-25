Meghalaya year in review: Crime, political churn and a renewed focus on infrastructure

A high-profile murder case, a reshaped political landscape and stepped-up action against illegal coal extraction defined Meghalaya’s news cycle this year, alongside sustained pushes on connectivity, education and tourism.

The most widely followed case was the killing of Indore-based businessman Raja Raghuvanshi, allegedly orchestrated by his wife with accomplices. The investigation drew national attention, with the Meghalaya Police arresting multiple accused and filing a detailed charge sheet.

Officials described it as among the most resource-intensive probes in recent years, citing extensive financial tracking and interstate coordination with agencies in Madhya Pradesh. The case also fed broader debate on policing capacity in high-visibility investigations.

Politics saw a clear realignment. The Voice of the People Party consolidated its rise after winning its first Lok Sabha seat in 2024 by defeating three-term Congress MP Vincent H Pala in Shillong. The party followed this with a sweep of the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council elections and formed the executive committee early in the year, signalling its transition from agitation to administration in urban Khasi–Jaintia areas.

The Congress continued to recede. Its lone remaining MLA, Ronnie V Lyngdoh, resigned and joined the ruling National People's Party, a move recognised under the anti-defection law that left the Congress without representation in the 60-member Assembly.

Governance churn followed a major cabinet reshuffle in September. Eight ministers resigned and eight were inducted as the Meghalaya Democratic Alliance recalibrated coalition representation across the NPP, UDP, HSPDP and BJP. Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma retained finance and cabinet affairs, while both deputy chief ministers held portfolios linked to home, public works and urban infrastructure. Sangma said the changes were made after consultations to ensure “balanced regional representation across districts”.

The government framed connectivity and youth-linked investment as fiscal priorities. Road upgrades, skill development programmes and tourism infrastructure received funding, while beautification drives continued in Shillong alongside appeals for traffic discipline. Judicial nudges also pressed land acquisition tied to an airport proposal, with a Rs 50-crore package approved to revive an airfield in the western region to improve air access.

Education and youth livelihoods remained in focus. The state disbursed about Rs 130 crore in scholarships to nearly 70,000 students and advanced a World Bank-supported initiative aimed at retaining adolescents in school. A curriculum decision mandating Khasi and Garo instruction up to Class 1 was positioned by the chief minister as cultural grounding, arguing that early education should build confidence and a sense of belonging.

Tourism and culture shaped the economic narrative. The revived Autumn Calendar brought back marquee festivals, including the Me’Gong Festival in Garo Hills, with officials saying visitor numbers recovered after the pandemic. Heavy rainfall, however, triggered landslides along approaches to Shillong and Sohra. In the Dawki–Shnongpdeng belt, stakeholders flagged pollution in stretches of the Umngot River linked to road-cutting on the Shillong–Dawki corridor. The Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board inspected the site, imposed a fine for non-compliance and tightened monitoring.

Sports infrastructure also advanced, with work progressing on a proposed 40,000-capacity football stadium near the state capital.

Illegal coal extraction dominated the regulatory debate towards the end of the year. In December, the East Jaintia Hills administration demolished 11 unauthorised coke plants operating without mandatory clearances, acting on high court directions under the supervision of enforcement and pollution control officials. A court-appointed committee later reported that illegal mining persisted in parts of the district, recommending intensified patrolling, stricter exit-point checks and regular compliance reports to the chief secretary. Controversy followed remarks by a cabinet minister suggesting monsoon rains “could have washed” missing coal stock into Assam and Bangladesh, comments that drew scrutiny amid ongoing judicial monitoring.

Inter-state boundary disputes with Assam also remained active. In Lapangap, farmers attempting to harvest paddy on a disputed tract were stopped by villagers from across the boundary, prompting police deployment and administrative appeals for calm.

In October, a Karbi villager died, and several people were injured in a clash over farmland access near the West Karbi Anglong–West Jaintia Hills border. Both state administrations reiterated that established regional mechanisms would continue to address such disputes.