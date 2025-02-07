Meghalaya has matched its best-ever National Games performance, securing five medals at the ongoing 38th National Games in Uttarakhand, highlighted by 15-year-old Indra Sharma's surprising silver medal performance.

Sharma, from Ri-Bhoi district, clinched silver in the Men's Slalom C1 Event, competing against far more experienced athletes. The state's campaign reached its peak when Vikash Rana, 23, captured Meghalaya's first gold medal of the games in the men's kayak cross extreme slalom event.

Elizabeth Vincent, an established name in Indian canoeing with two Asian Championship bronze medals, added to the tally with silver in the women's kayak cross extreme slalom. The rowing duo of Kiran Devi and B. Anandhi from Assam Rifles secured bronze in the lightweight women's double sculls.

The Meghalaya Canoe Association emerged as the state's strongest performer, with all four of its qualified participants winning medals. This equals Meghalaya's previous best medal haul from the 2007 National Games in Assam.

The state government has announced plans to reward successful athletes with cash awards, scholarships, and potential government jobs under the Sports Policy guidelines.

Medal Winners: