A group of 67 young participants from Meghalaya has reached Tawang to take part in the National Exposure Youth Programme 2025, a major initiative aimed at promoting cultural exchange and leadership development among youth.

The programme, organised by the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, Meghalaya, in partnership with the Department of Youth Affairs, Arunachal Pradesh, has drawn a total of 240 participants from across the region. The exposure tour will cover key locations including Mirik, Tawang, Sikkim, and Darjeeling, continuing through April 30. Another 42 participants will travel to Namchi, South Sikkim, from May 4 to 9.

The opening ceremony, held at Zomkhang Hall in Tawang, brought together officials from both states. Speakers highlighted the value of cultural understanding, hard work, and responsible citizenship. Tawang Deputy Commissioner Kanki Darang spoke about the region’s diversity and called on the youth to contribute positively to society. Superintendent of Police D.W. Thungon addressed Tawang’s historical and strategic importance, encouraging participants to be mindful representatives of their communities.

Youth Programme Coordinator Bobby Wahlang briefed attendees on the goals of the initiative, noting that since 2014, it has provided over 10,000 young people from Meghalaya with significant exposure opportunities.

By bringing together youth from different backgrounds, the National Exposure Youth Programme 2025 continues efforts to strengthen national integration and build leadership among the next generation.