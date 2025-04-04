The Hynniewtrep Youth Council (HYC) forced the closure of the Director's office at the North Eastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) on Friday, April 4, following unmet demands regarding job recruitment processes.

HYC members stormed Director N Mehta's office after their seven-day ultimatum expired without response. Security personnel were unable to prevent protesters from entering the administrative block, where they demanded Mehta vacate immediately.

During a confrontation outside the administrative building, HYC President Roy Kupar Synrem reminded Mehta that their memorandum had been submitted on March 24 with a week's deadline. When Mehta claimed the institute was preparing a response letter, Synrem criticised the lack of communication during the ultimatum period.

Following discussions with HYC leadership, the Director provided written assurance that an examination center would be established within Meghalaya state and that HLL, a central government-recognised agency, would handle recruitment.

A key HYC demand is the implementation of an 80:20 female-to-male hiring ratio, similar to practices at AIIMS and other medical institutions. Mehta promised to seek approval from the Union Health Ministry, as this would require amending NEIGRIHMS recruitment rules.

The youth organisation also pressed for 44% reservation for Scheduled Tribes and highlighted concerns about proper job opportunities for local residents, noting that land for these institutions was provided by the Meghalaya government with expectations of employment for local people.

The HYC will monitor developments until the April 20 online application deadline before determining further action.