Shillong Durga Puja pandals should not block main roads: Meghalaya youth body

The Hynñiewtrep National Youth Front (HNYF), East Khasi Hills, has urged the district administration to prevent the construction of Durga Puja pandals on major roads and public thoroughfares in Shillong during the upcoming festive season.

In a representation submitted to the Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills on September 29, HNYF East Khasi Hills president Steveson Raymond Khryiem flagged traffic disruptions caused by roadside pandals at several locations across the city.

The organisation identified areas including RR Colony-Rynjah, Laban, Polo, Rilbong and the Garikhana-Umshyrpi stretch, where the construction of temporary structures can restrict vehicle movement and lead to congestion.

The HNYF clarified that it has no objection to Durga Puja celebrations, but said busy public roads should not be used for pandal construction as this affects commuters, pedestrians and residents.

The organisation has requested the district administration to ensure that major roads remain accessible throughout the festive period and that temporary structures do not obstruct regular traffic.