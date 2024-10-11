A group of individuals from India's Northeast has completed a gruelling 371-kilometre walkathon, traversing rugged terrain from Itanagar to Shillong over nine days at a pace of 50-kilometre per day.

The team, led by Welkin Stone Shadap, a botany student at North-Eastern Hill University (NEHU), embarked on their journey on September 30 and reached their destination on October 8.

This ambitious trek aimed to promote physical activity and highlight the importance of leading a healthy lifestyle among youth in the region. While not explicitly framed as an "anti-drug" campaign, the walkathon served as a powerful demonstration of the positive impact young people can have when they channel their energy into challenging, goal-oriented pursuits.

The expedition garnered support from a diverse range of organisations, including the Government of Meghalaya, the Directorate of Sports and Youth Affairs, several educational institutions, and local businesses.

As the team concluded their journey in Shillong, Shadap reflected on the broader message of their achievement. He emphasised the importance of engaging in productive activities that benefit both individual well-being and society at large.