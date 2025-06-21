Humiliating: Meghalaya Youth Congress slams MDA over state's poor education ranking in MoE report

The Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress has criticised the Conrad K. Sangma-led MDA government following the state’s poor performance in the latest Performance Grading Index (PGI) released by the Ministry of Education.

Meghalaya, with a score of just 417, was ranked in the lowest national category - Grade Akanshi-3 - placing it at the bottom of the national education performance chart.

In a strongly worded statement, Timjim K. Momin, President of the Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress, termed the ranking a “humiliating verdict” on the government’s failure to ensure quality education in the state. “This humiliating

rank exposes the utter failure of the Conrad K. Sangma-led MDA government to deliver quality education to Meghalaya’s youth,” he said.

Momin accused the government of gross mismanagement, pointing to hundreds of unfilled teaching posts and the poor condition of basic school infrastructure, especially in rural and remote areas.

“Despite countless announcements about reforms and investments, hundreds of teaching positions in our schools remain vacant. Many schools, particularly

in rural and remote areas, lack even basic infrastructure such as electricity, toilets, proper desks, and adequate learning resources,” he said, adding that teacher morale remains low due to lack of training, delayed salaries, and inadequate professional support.

The Youth Congress also raised concerns about this year’s record 87.10% pass rate in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams, calling it misleading. Momin claimed the sudden spike in results was largely due to the government-issued “CM IMPACT” guidebook, from which many exam questions were reportedly lifted. He said the approach compromised genuine learning outcomes and called it “legalised cheating.”

“This short-term strategy may boost pass percentages, but it leaves students ill-prepared for higher education and future challenges,” he added.

He further criticised the government’s handling of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, alleging confusion and lack of proper implementation. The State Education Commission, set up in 2023 to guide reforms, has also come under fire. Momin questioned its transparency and impact, stating that no public reports or visible reforms have emerged since its formation.

“Our crisis in education is not merely about rankings or pass percentages—it reflects deeper systemic problems,” Momin said.

He demanded immediate accountability and real action from the state

government on the following topics: