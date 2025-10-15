Meghalaya Youth Congress demands probe after Kerala man alleges abuse in RSS camps

The Meghalaya Pradesh Youth Congress (MPYC) has called for an independent investigation following the death of 26-year-old IT professional Anandu Aji from Kerala, who alleged years of sexual and physical abuse in Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) camps during his childhood.

Anandu’s posthumous statement detailed the trauma he reportedly endured, raising serious questions about the conduct and oversight of RSS-run programs. The MPYC described the allegations as “shocking” and said they reveal a deeper moral crisis within the organisation that forms the ideological foundation of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

While the RSS has denied the claims, the Youth Congress emphasized that such accusations cannot be dismissed as politically motivated. The BJP, MPYC said, also bears responsibility for a system that allegedly allows wrongdoing to go unchecked.

The MPYC has demanded a court-monitored, independent inquiry to ensure accountability and justice for Anandu and his family. The party stressed that protecting children, human dignity, and moral responsibility must take precedence over political allegiance.

The youth wing urged young Indians to reject ideologies or organisations that prioritise power over human compassion and justice.