Meghalaya bodybuilder Atlanta D. Shira from Williamnagar has claimed the Overall Title in Bodybuilding at the National Physique Championship held in Rajasthan, marking a remarkable achievement for the small-town athlete.

Shira also secured second place in Classic Physique and third place in Men's Physique categories at the prestigious competition organized by the International Federation of Bodybuilding and Fitness (IFBB).

"From a village boy to a National Champion, it has been a great and unbelievable journey," Shira wrote on Facebook following his victory. He credited his success to his coach Jyoti, sponsors, and friends who supported him throughout his training.

Meghalaya minister Marcuise N Marak congratulated Shira on social media, praising him for "representing Meghalaya with pride" and wishing him "even greater success ahead."

The championship, hosted in Jaipur, drew competitors from across India, with Shira's multiple placements establishing him as one of the competition's standout performers.