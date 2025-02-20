A five-day inter-state youth exchange program, organised by Nehru Yuva Kendra Shillong, wrapped up today at the Youth Hostel in Shillong.

The event, which began on February 16, saw enthusiastic participation from youth delegates from Mizoram, engaging in a mix of physical, intellectual, and cultural activities aimed at fostering national integration.

Participants took part in yoga sessions, language learning workshops, expert-led discussions, and cultural exchanges, including visits to historical sites and performances showcasing regional traditions. The initiative aimed to strengthen mutual understanding among young people from different states, leaving a lasting impact on all involved.

The closing ceremony featured Sibhi Chakravarthy, Director of Community and Rural Development, Government of Meghalaya, as the chief guest. He commended NYKS for creating opportunities that allow young people to experience different cultures firsthand.

In his address, he emphasised the strength of India's diversity and how such programs help bridge gaps between communities, promoting unity and mutual respect. He encouraged participants to embrace these experiences to broaden their perspectives and foster connections across regions.

This exchange programme successfully provided a platform for youth to engage, learn, and appreciate cultural differences, reinforcing the idea of national integration through meaningful interactions.