The State Level Youth Exchange Programme 2024 opened at the Convocation Hall, NEHU, Shillong, bringing together 500 young talents from Meghalaya’s 12 districts for a week of cultural exchange, skill-building, and talent showcases. Centered around the theme "Today's Youth—Tomorrow's Leader," the event runs from November 4 to November 7, organised by the Directorate of Sports & Youth Affairs, Government of Meghalaya.

Chief Guest DD Shira, Director of Sports and Youth Affairs, emphasised the programme’s value in fostering connections among youth and promoting cultural understanding. “This platform allows the youth to appreciate and share traditions from different tribes, strengthening unity within our state,” Shira remarked.

Participants will compete in a series of events, with top performers advancing to represent Meghalaya at regional, national, and even international levels. Notably, 24 youths were selected to attend the International Empower Youth Programme in Jakarta, Indonesia, an opportunity made possible through prior participation in district-level exchanges.

Among the selected youth, Trewasara Hadem from Jowai expressed her gratitude for the chance to attend the Jakarta programme, sharing how the 2023 District Youth Exchange impacted her confidence and advocacy skills. Likewise, Shanlang Kioo Laloo from Shillong, reflecting on his journey through the state and national levels, credited the experience with shaping his leadership abilities and cultural insights.

The opening ceremony saw attendance from key officials, including Assistant Directors PB War Nongbri and K Passah, along with community leaders like Fr. Michael Makri. The programme is set to conclude with a series of talent hunts, interactive sessions, and competitive events designed to empower Meghalaya’s next generation of leaders.